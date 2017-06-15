Paramore's Parahoy! Festival At Sea Now Sells Out in Record Time
PARAMORE's one-of-a-kind vacation experience, set to sail April 6 - 10, 2018, with the band's third installment of the massively popular PARAHOY! has sold out in record time for the second consecutive year, but hopeful fans can join the wait list at Parahoy.com. Presented in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea, the interactive, four-day music festival at sea will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC