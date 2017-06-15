Paramore's Parahoy! Festival At Sea N...

Paramore's Parahoy! Festival At Sea Now Sells Out in Record Time

PARAMORE's one-of-a-kind vacation experience, set to sail April 6 - 10, 2018, with the band's third installment of the massively popular PARAHOY! has sold out in record time for the second consecutive year, but hopeful fans can join the wait list at Parahoy.com. Presented in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea, the interactive, four-day music festival at sea will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

