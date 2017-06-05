Newly installed RBDF Rangers encouraged to stay focused, make a difference
Close to 50 new Cadets joined the ranks of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers during Installation ceremonies on Saturday morning on the grounds of the C.A. Smith Building. The Rangers Program assists young people in a variety of areas, including youth development, youth leadership, technical, vocational and life skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.
