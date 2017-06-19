Ministry of Education staffer caught up in major Job Reference FRAUD

WILL THE STAFFER BE FIRED AS PM PROMISE TO NOT TOLERATE FOOLISHNESS? DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION Lionel Sands. Statement by PS Lionel Sands Nassau, Bahamas - The Department of Education categorically refutes circulating media reports about the arrest of three Ministry of Education employees, now reportedly in Police custody, involving the alleged stealing of $245,000.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.