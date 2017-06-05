Minister of Health: Nurses should be recognized as full partners in the Health care System

Pictured are some of the graduates of the Public Hospitals Authority's Core Competency Strengthening Programme for Trained Clinical Nurses during their graduating ceremony held at the Paul Farquharson Centre, Police Headquarters, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said he believes that nurses should be recognized as full partners with physicians and other professionals, and they will play that role in the further development of health care in The Bahamas.

