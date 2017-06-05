LARODA: BUT looking forward to amicable working relationship with new Minister of Education

Quinton Laroda, Area Vice President, Bahamas Union of Teachers shared with those in attendance at the Randol Fawkes Labour Day march that while he and former Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Jerome Fitzgerald had what some may call a tumultuous relationship during his tenure as Minister, he was grateful for the advancements made within the educational system in The Bahamas under his leadership. Admitting that there is more work to be done to improve the system, Laroda said, he is excited and confident that the new Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Jeffery Lloyd, will answer the call and continue the progression of the very important aspect of our society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.