Kim Kardashian Throws Back Shots While Living Her Best Life In A Bikini In The Bahamas

Wednesday Jun 7

Kim Kardashian went all out celebrating for Kanye West's mega birthday bash in the Bahamas! Looks like the star threw her famous no-drinking policy to the side to take shots in a fun vacation video! Kim Kardashian partied it up for Kayne West's birthday in style! The 36 year-old shared a Boomerang on Instagram of herself in a bikini throwing back a shot during her Bahamian vacation. You might remember that Kim famously doesn't drink alcohol.

