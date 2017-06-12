Jamaica top recipient of FDI flows in...

Jamaica top recipient of FDI flows in Caribbean

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica was the leading recipient of foreign direct investment inflows in 2016 among the English-speaking Caribbean and small island developing states group, according to the World Investment Report 2017 released on Wednesday. Despite recoveries in some leading host economies, fragile FDI inflows to SIDS shrank for the second consecutive year, it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC