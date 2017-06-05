Govt refutes social media 'erroneous message'

In a press statement yesterday, the Government of The Bahamas refuted what it termed as "erroneous message" circulating on social media, regarding the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization Environment and Health Risk Assessment of Lewis Yard and Pinder's Point. "The government wishes to respond to the erroneous message, which has been circulating on social media about the residents of Pinder's Point and Lewis Yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.