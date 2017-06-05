Govt committed to getting GB back on ...

Govt committed to getting GB back on its feet, workers told

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest told workers that the new Free National Movement Government is committed to getting Grand Bahama back on its feet and working for the people. National Congress of Trade Unions and the Trade Union Congress of The Bahamas joined forces on Friday morning in a show of unity and solidarity, for the Annual Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade.

