Glidepath awarded new terminal system contract

Scheduled for completion in 2020, international construction firm Aecon has awarded Glidepath a multi-million US dollar baggage and security systems contract for the new terminal at LF Wade International Airport Bermuda. Situated at the northern most point of the Bermuda Triangle, Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory with an economy mainly made up of off shore insurance/reinsurance and tourism industries.

Chicago, IL

