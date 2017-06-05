GB Port Authority/iTEL BPO partnership strengthening Freeport's ICT Sector
Pictured is Sr. Manager of Business Development and Invest Grand Bahama, Derek Newbold, with Sebastian Tickle, VP of Business Development for iTel BPO Solutions, sharing the benefits of Freeport with a conference participant. The Call Center industry on Grand Bahama continues to make significant strides as a new sector for growth in the island's economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC