Engineering and Technology Summer Camp comes to GB

Thursday Jun 22

BETA Camp, a summer program aimed at enhancing STEM education for junior high school students, will be hosted on Grand Bahama at the Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy from July 17-22. The Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement Group has announced it will host this year's BETA Camp on Grand Bahama for the first time.

Chicago, IL

