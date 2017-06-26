Engineering and Technology Summer Camp comes to GB
BETA Camp, a summer program aimed at enhancing STEM education for junior high school students, will be hosted on Grand Bahama at the Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy from July 17-22. The Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement Group has announced it will host this year's BETA Camp on Grand Bahama for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.
