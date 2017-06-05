Bridal Bliss: Quintonn And Ariel's Bahamian Wedding Was Like Paradise
When Quintonn met Ariel, sparks didn't fly immediately but after talking for most of the night, they knew they had something special. 7 years later, in the destination wedding of their dreams, they said "I Do!" for the start of their happily ever after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC