Bahamian motivational speaker gives keynote speech to nurses pinning ceremony
NASSAU, Bahamas -- The University of the Bahamas recently held its Inaugural Nurses Pinning Ceremony in Nassau, Bahamas, and Bahamian international motivational speaker Spence Finlayson gave a soul stirring keynote speech. The Provost of the University of The Bahamas, Dr Linda Davis, brought remarks and then the 'bishop of motivation' took the podium with his high energy and dynamic presentation that kept the full attention of the nurses and the family and friends along with the University of the Bahamas faculty and staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC