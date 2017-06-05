Bahamian motivational speaker gives k...

Bahamian motivational speaker gives keynote speech to nurses pinning ceremony

Sunday Jun 4

NASSAU, Bahamas -- The University of the Bahamas recently held its Inaugural Nurses Pinning Ceremony in Nassau, Bahamas, and Bahamian international motivational speaker Spence Finlayson gave a soul stirring keynote speech. The Provost of the University of The Bahamas, Dr Linda Davis, brought remarks and then the 'bishop of motivation' took the podium with his high energy and dynamic presentation that kept the full attention of the nurses and the family and friends along with the University of the Bahamas faculty and staff.

Chicago, IL

