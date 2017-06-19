Bahamas wins new business aviation award

Tuesday

NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Bahamas has been presented the 2016 Caribbean Sapphire Pegasus Business Aviation Award for Outstanding Country Promotion, the first award of its kind for the region. The Sapphire Pegasus Award is a symbol of gratitude for the superb performance in an industry segment where mediocrity is unacceptable.

