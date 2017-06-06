American Airlines Begins New Nonstop Service from North Carolina to Exuma
American Airlines has added yet another new flight to The Islands of The Bahamas with nonstop service from Charlotte, North Carolina to Georgetown, Exuma. The inaugural flight took place on Saturday, June 3 and touched down at Georgetown's airport shortly after 10:20 a.m. The new route will expose The Bahamas to new visitors allowing for greater market penetration and will operate weekly on Saturdays.
