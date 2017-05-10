Will the Bahamasa Christie pull off another win or will voters usher in the opposition?

Amid corruption allegations, a fractured opposition and an unfinished $4.2 billion resort more than a decade in the making, Wednesday's national election in the Bahamas is shaping up to be a close call, political observers say. Even though there are just 180,000 registered voters out of 400,000 residents in the small chain of islands off the coast of Florida, confusion during last week's early voting has set off alarm bells for observers worried about vote fraud.

