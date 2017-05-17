Trump announces intent to nominate Ma...

Trump announces intent to nominate Manchester as ambassador to The Bahamas

Published: May 17, 2017 United States President Donald J. Trump yesterday announced his intent to nominate Doug Manchester as ambassador to The Bahamas. If confirmed, "Papa" Doug Manchester of California will serve as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to The Bahamas.

