Relationships: Does what keep you up at night include you?
By Dr Edrica D. Richardson The truth is that often times we are worried about the wrong things, whether it is financial troubles, failing health, broken relationships; life is filled with challenges that rob us of our peace. If you feel like giving up, ask yourself why? Did you decide what matters? Did you decide who matters? Dr Edrica D. Richardson is Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in multiple states in the US; and an AAMFT Approved Supervisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC