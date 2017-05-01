Relationships: Does what keep you up ...

Relationships: Does what keep you up at night include you?

By Dr Edrica D. Richardson The truth is that often times we are worried about the wrong things, whether it is financial troubles, failing health, broken relationships; life is filled with challenges that rob us of our peace. If you feel like giving up, ask yourself why? Did you decide what matters? Did you decide who matters? Dr Edrica D. Richardson is Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in multiple states in the US; and an AAMFT Approved Supervisor.

