Pundits Already Calling Barbados' Election
So said two local pundits, on the heels of last week's humiliating general election defeat suffered by incumbent Prime Minister Perry Christie and his Progressive Liberal Party at the hands of the Hubert Minnis-led Free National Movement in The Bahamas. In what commentators have described as the heaviest defeat recorded by a governing party in The Bahamas in recent times, the PLP was only able to secure five of the 39 seats at stake, with Christie and other senior government ministers losing their seats as the PLP was booted out after serving just one term in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC