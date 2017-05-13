Pundits Already Calling Barbados' Ele...

Pundits Already Calling Barbados' Election

So said two local pundits, on the heels of last week's humiliating general election defeat suffered by incumbent Prime Minister Perry Christie and his Progressive Liberal Party at the hands of the Hubert Minnis-led Free National Movement in The Bahamas. In what commentators have described as the heaviest defeat recorded by a governing party in The Bahamas in recent times, the PLP was only able to secure five of the 39 seats at stake, with Christie and other senior government ministers losing their seats as the PLP was booted out after serving just one term in office.

