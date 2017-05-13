PM Harris Congratulates the New Prime...

PM Harris Congratulates the New Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis

WINN FM 98.9

St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended words of congratulations to Dr. Hubert Minnis, the new Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, on his party's historic victory in the country's general elections. I have the distinct honour of extending a hearty note of congratulations to you and your victorious Free National Movement on your resounding victory at the polls in your country's historic 2017 General Elections.

Chicago, IL

