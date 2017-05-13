PM Harris Congratulates the New Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis
St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended words of congratulations to Dr. Hubert Minnis, the new Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, on his party's historic victory in the country's general elections. I have the distinct honour of extending a hearty note of congratulations to you and your victorious Free National Movement on your resounding victory at the polls in your country's historic 2017 General Elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC