Paddleboarders cross to Bahamas for cystic fibrosis awareness

Wednesday

Clemente will be one of 30 locals paddleboarding from The Bahamas to South Florida on Father's Day weekend, to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. The group plans to cross the Gulf Stream from Bimini to Dania Beach.

