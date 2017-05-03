Organisers of - luxury' Bahamas Fyre ...

Organisers of - luxury' Bahamas Fyre Festival fiasco sued for US$100 million

Organisers of a music festival in The Bahamas that was billed as a luxury getaway but collapsed in chaos have been hit with a US$100 million lawsuit alleging fraud. The Fyre Festival was aborted Friday after hundreds of partygoers - with some paying more than US$100,000 per person - arrived only to find relief-camp style tents and rudimentary sandwiches rather than the promised lavish experience.

