OAS observers on Bahamas election iss...

OAS observers on Bahamas election issue preliminary recommendations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Electoral Observation mission of the Organisation of American States to The Bahamas has urged the government to consider modernising its electoral processes to improve efficiency and security, and reduce the level of human error. The recommendation from the EOM was based on the team observing that the electoral procedures are currently developed in a largely manual fashion, including the registration process and the issuance of the voter's card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC