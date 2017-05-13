OAS observers on Bahamas election issue preliminary recommendations
The Electoral Observation mission of the Organisation of American States to The Bahamas has urged the government to consider modernising its electoral processes to improve efficiency and security, and reduce the level of human error. The recommendation from the EOM was based on the team observing that the electoral procedures are currently developed in a largely manual fashion, including the registration process and the issuance of the voter's card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC