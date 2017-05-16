Nine Nominations Sent to the Senate T...

Nine Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

12 hrs ago Read more: The White House

Doug Manchester, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Brian D. Quintenz, of Ohio, to be a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for a term expiring April 13, 2020, vice Scott O'Malia, resigned.

Chicago, IL

