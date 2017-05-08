Nappy surprised with Bahamas birthday bash May 4, 2017, 9:39 PM Ast
It was far from business as usual for Farmer Nappy in Nassau, The Bahamas. The soca superstar, responsible for such Soca hits as "Chippin'", "My House" and "Big People Party" was treated to a surprise birthday celebration at Mario's in Nassau on Wednesday evening, organised by New York-based DJ Giselle D'Wassi One and friends.
