More than 170 buyers and suppliers fo...

More than 170 buyers and suppliers for Jamaica International trade expo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Gleaner

More than 170 buyers and suppliers will converge on the tourism capital for the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition , set to take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 1-3. The Jamaica Manufacturers' Association -hosted event has gained interest from participants who will travel from the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC