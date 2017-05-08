Montana Cox shows of her slender figure at The Bahamas

Obama fights for his legacy: Former President appeals to Congress to save Obamacare but refuses to mention Trump as he receives the JFK Profile in Courage Award in front of Michelle and Biden 'Throw her in!' Shocking moment an elderly woman is body slammed to the ground and hurled into a swimming pool along with her dog after she asked rowdy teens to turn down the noise 'Thanks for sticking with me after the presidency!' Barack Obama pays tribute to an emotional Michelle as he accepts JFK Profile in Courage Award Emmanuel Macron, 39, crushes Marine Le Pen to become France's youngest leader since Napoleon as he celebrates his 66 per cent victory with his wife, 64, and her granddaughter When has that ever stopped you? Clinton claims the media says she 'can't talk' about Russian interference in the election as she compares herself to Macron who won in spite of hackers The Last Tango in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.