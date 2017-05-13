Michel Gabbud has been appointed Dire...

Michel Gabbud has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Aparium Hotel Group's Charmant Hotel announces the appointment of Michel Gabbud as the hotel's Director of Food and Beverage. With over 18 years of industry experience, Gabbud will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and success of the hotel's food and beverage outlets, which include The Restaurant, The Parlour, the Lobby Lounge Bar and the Rooftop Terrace, as well as in-room dining and banquets and catering operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC