Man Who Presided Over Bahamas Early Voting Chaos Removed Before the Big Day

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Monday May 8, 2017 - A new man will be in charge of overseeing general elections in The Bahamas on Wednesday. After being criticized for his handling of the advanced poll last Wednesday, with some calling for him to go, Sherlyn Hall has been removed as Parliamentary Commissioner and replaced, for now, by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Charles Albury.

