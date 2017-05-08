Man Who Presided Over Bahamas Early Voting Chaos Removed Before the Big Day
NASSAU, The Bahamas, Monday May 8, 2017 - A new man will be in charge of overseeing general elections in The Bahamas on Wednesday. After being criticized for his handling of the advanced poll last Wednesday, with some calling for him to go, Sherlyn Hall has been removed as Parliamentary Commissioner and replaced, for now, by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Charles Albury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC