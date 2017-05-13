Kim Zolciak poses in bright bikini for island trip
At least she kept her top on! Kim Zolciak poses in bikini for jet ski ride...after going topless for vow renewal ceremony in Turks and Caicos She celebrated five-and-a-half years of marriage to her husband with a vow renewal ceremony in Turks and Caicos. The mother-of-six took to Snapchat on Monday to give her followers a look into her holiday in the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC