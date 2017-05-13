Kim Zolciak poses in bright bikini for island trip

At least she kept her top on! Kim Zolciak poses in bikini for jet ski ride...after going topless for vow renewal ceremony in Turks and Caicos She celebrated five-and-a-half years of marriage to her husband with a vow renewal ceremony in Turks and Caicos. The mother-of-six took to Snapchat on Monday to give her followers a look into her holiday in the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.