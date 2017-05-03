Ja Rule Slapped With A Personal Injury Lawsuit Over Fyre Festival
Ja Rule and the other organizers of the abandoned Fyre Festival are facing a new lawsuit over the disastrous luxury event. Ticket holders, who had paid up to $12,000 to attend, arrived on Great Exuma island in The Bahamas to discover the luxury accommodation they were promised did not exist.
