Ja Rule & Other Fyre Festival Organiz...

Ja Rule & Other Fyre Festival Organizers Facing Sixth Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: AllHipHop.com

The organizers of the Fyre Festival continue to face legal drama over their failed attempt at presenting a music event. reports a sixth lawsuit has been filed against the fest's co-founders Jeffrey "Ja Rule" Atkins and Billy McFarland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC