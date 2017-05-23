Guyanese woman held in Bahamas for co...

Guyanese woman held in Bahamas for cocaine in hair weave

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A Guyanese woman was busted on Tuesday afternoon at the Lynden Pindling International Airport after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of cocaine concealed in her hair weave into The Bahamas. According to the Bahamas Tribune, the discovery was made shortly after 3pm Tuesday by a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC