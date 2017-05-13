Ghana's weightlifter targets Gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games
Ghanaian weightlifting prospect, Christian Amoah, has reiterated his zeal to make Ghana proud by winning gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Nassau, Bahamas from July 19 to July 23, 2017. Amoah who is ranked sixth in Africa and 29th in the world, arrived from USA last week after three months of camping.
