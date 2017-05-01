Fyre Festival organizers's pitch deck...

Fyre Festival organizers's pitch deck they gave investors

The disastrous launch saw hundreds arrive on Fyre Caye in The Bahamas to an unfinished site, shoddy accommodation and low supplies of food and water The pitch deck Fyre Festival organizers presented to investors for $25million in funding before the disastrous island event was leaked on Tuesday. It boldly bills the event as the 'cultural experience of the decade' and whimsically promises to 'go beyond the beauty of a beach' to provide a 'life changing' moment for attendees.

