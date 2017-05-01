Fyre Festival organizers's pitch deck they gave investors
The disastrous launch saw hundreds arrive on Fyre Caye in The Bahamas to an unfinished site, shoddy accommodation and low supplies of food and water The pitch deck Fyre Festival organizers presented to investors for $25million in funding before the disastrous island event was leaked on Tuesday. It boldly bills the event as the 'cultural experience of the decade' and whimsically promises to 'go beyond the beauty of a beach' to provide a 'life changing' moment for attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC