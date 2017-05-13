Fyre Festival founders tell staff the...

Fyre Festival founders tell staff they will a not be paida in leaked audio8:04 am - May 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NME

Alleged leaked audio between the co-founders of Fyre Festival and workers at the festival has revealed that staff who worked at the event will not be paid. In the clip, which you can listen to via Vice here , co-founder Billy McFarland informs employees: "After conferring with our counsel and all financial people, unfortunately we are not able to proceed with payroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC