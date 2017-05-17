Forensic audits ordered

The government announced yesterday that forensic audits will be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute , which were all hugely controversial under the previous administration. The revelations of the audits were made in a statement that followed the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

