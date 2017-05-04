Commonwealth to send observer team to Bahamas election
The former Ghana foreign minister, Hanna Tetteh, will lead a Commonwealth election observers team to May 10 general elections in The Bahamas." I'm delighted that former foreign minister, Hanna Tetteh, has accepted my invitation to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group.
