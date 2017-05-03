CARICOM to mount Electoral Observer Mission for General Elections in The Bahamas
The Caribbean Community will mount an Electoral Observer Mission for the 10 May 2017 General Elections in The Bahamas. The CARICOM Secretariat, through its Directorate of Foreign and Community Relations, arranged for the deployment of the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission , following the invitation from the Governor General of The Bahamas, HE Dame Marguerite Pindling GCMG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC