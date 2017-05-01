Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Sets Reco...

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Sets Record Straight on Exuma

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu, defended the island of Great Exuma amid reports from the organizers that it lacked the necessary infrastructure to host the Fyre Festival. The Director General said it is important that visitors to The Bahamas, and especially to the Exumas , know the facts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC