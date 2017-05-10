Bahamas elects Hubert Minnis as new prime minister
The Bahamas has elected Hubert Minnis of the Free National Movement as their new leader, defeating Perry Christie's Progressive Liberal Party in a 34-5 parliamentary split, according to local media. Official results were not complete as of late Wednesday, but early returns showed that Minnis easily won his seat and that his FNM party would hold the majority.
