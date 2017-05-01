April the giraffe's new calf gets a n...

April the giraffe's new calf gets a name that's Swahili for 'hope'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the male calf born April 15 has been named Tajiri , a Swahili word that means hope. The name was the winning entry in the zoo's online contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC