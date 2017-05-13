$13m official visits - Gov't calls PM's 12 trips abroad in...

$13m official visits - Gov't calls PM...

After taking the rein of Government in March 2016, Prime Minister Andrew Holness made 12 overseas trips between March and December, costing Jamaican taxpayers approximately $13 million. Opposition Senator Lambert Brown tabled questions in March about the costs and number of trips for the period under review.

Chicago, IL

