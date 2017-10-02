Youth boxers go into campApr. 9, 2017, 10:2 PM Ast

Youth boxers go into campApr. 9, 2017...

Youth boxers go into camp

Four of the country's leading amateur boxers, preparing for the Youth Commonwealth Games in July, have entered a seven-man live-in camp at the Golden Jubilee Total Care Facility at Plaisance Park in Point-a-Pierre. The other three fighters for the camp will be Guyanese.

