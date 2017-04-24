Use of private plane for Bahamas trip was most feasible option for president

President David Granger flew to the Bahamas by chartered airplane because it was all around more feasible and resulted in money being injected into a local company, Communications Director of the Ministry of the Presidency Mark Archer says. Last month, Granger made a state visit to The Bahamas, as part of what he called an economic mission, and he met with Prime Minister Perry Christie and officials of his government as well as members of the Guyanese diaspora.

