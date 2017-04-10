Untenable! - Vasciannie calls for cha...

Untenable! - Vasciannie calls for change to CARICOM legal training pact, law school for UTech

Tuesday Apr 4

'Untenable!' That's how law professor Stephen Vasciannie, the onetime head of the Norman Manley Law School at Mona, is describing the scheme of arrangements that gives only University of the West Indies law degree holders automatic passage to the legal training and certification institution, while only accommodating a handful of non-UWI law degree recipients by way of an entrance exam each year. Now president of the University of Technology since January 3 this year, Vasciannie is advocating for changes to that regional pact, including the creation of a new law school at UTech.

Chicago, IL

