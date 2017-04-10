Tourism in Indonesia's Raja Ampat not...

Tourism in Indonesia's Raja Ampat not affected by damaged coral reef

Wednesday Apr 5

Indonesians divers assessing the damaged coral reef caused by the cruise ship Caledonian Sky. RAJA AMPAT, Indonesia: The damaged coral reef in Raja Ampat, West Papua, caused by a cruise ship which ran aground in March has not affected tourist arrivals in the area.

Chicago, IL

