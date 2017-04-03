Relationships: Are you surrounded by ...

Relationships: Are you surrounded by people, but drowning in solitude?

By Dr Edrica D. Richardson If a person is surrounded by other people, especially in a social situation such as a party, you can realize that you don't have a real connection with any of these people. When you are alone, you are not confronted with the superficiality of your relationships.

