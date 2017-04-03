Police to question Tesha Miller
Assistant Commissioner of Police Elan Powell told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the police are waiting on Miller to get legal representation. Last week Tuesday, news broke that Miller was caught in The Bahamas and was scheduled for deportation the following day.
